44-Year-Old Kim Hee-chul Shocked That a Junior's Mother Is His Age... Leeteuk Also Says, "You Can Call Me Dad"

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Super Junior's Leeteuk and Kim Hee-chul drew laughter as they shared stories that made them acutely aware of the passage of time.

The episode of KBS2's "The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend," which aired on the 24th, featured Super Junior unit 83z (Leeteuk and Kim Hee-chul), along with Ryeowook, John Park, Jung Joon-il, and fromis_9.

That day, Leeteuk and Kim Hee-chul explained the meaning behind their unit name, 83z. "We were both born in 1983, so we named the team that way. We're already 44. We decided on the name pretty quickly," they said.

They also spoke candidly about the generation gap they have felt while promoting on music shows recently.

Kim Hee-chul said, "When I go to music shows these days, the generation gap is huge. There are juniors who are basically the age of my sons and daughters." He added, "Even receiving greetings feels so awkward, so I just say, 'You're the best,' and run away quickly," drawing laughter.

Host Sung Si-kyung related deeply, saying, "You've reached the age where you finally understand why senior artists used to act that way."

Kim Hee-chul then shared an even more shocking story. "Our company has a girl group called Hearts2Hearts, and member Aina's mother is the same age as Leeteuk and me," he said, surprising the cast.

Leeteuk also said, "We're at an age where it wouldn't be strange for people to call us 'dad.'" He added, "I heard that some trainees' parents were born in 1990. We're really in trouble," with a bitter laugh.

Sung Si-kyung fired back, "Why are you saying that after coming all the way here?" making the studio burst into laughter.

Leeteuk wrapped up with a witty remark, saying, "The aging of the entertainment industry is a major issue. Super Junior has pushed up the average age of idols too much. We offer our sincere apologies," drawing even more laughter from the set.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.