Dawn Reveals He Has Chronic Adrenal Syndrome... Takes a Break in the Yard of His Two-Story House: "I Need to Get Plenty of Sunlight" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Dawn revealed that he has chronic adrenal syndrome.

On the MBC program "I Live Alone" aired on the 24th, the sloth-like home of Dawn, now in his fourth year of living alone, was unveiled.

That day, Dawn introduced his two-story house, saying, "I like to preserve existing elements as much as possible instead of throwing them away," showing off a home that fully reflected his personal taste.

The first floor was filled with a sofa set he had custom-made in an Eastern style to match the existing Western molding, along with objects rich in Eastern aesthetics, giving the space the feel of a small museum. The second floor was also decorated with works gifted by a sculptor and his favorite accessories, creating a strong sense of Dawn's own style.

Kian84 said, "It looks like he stole cultural relics from all over the world," while Jun Hyun-moo could not take his eyes off the house, saying, "My dream of owning a house is coming back to life."

Dawn then headed to the small yard just beyond the front door, carrying finger foods made with biscuits, cheese, salami, and honey as a breakfast substitute, along with bokbunja ade. He said, "It was one of my dreams. I love having even a small yard of my own," adding, "It's my favorite place," to express his affection.

In particular, he explained why he was spending a relaxed moment under the warm sunlight, saying, "I have what they call chronic adrenal syndrome. They told me I need to get a lot of sunlight."

He went on to say, "The tree right in front of me is a magnolia tree. In spring, the magnolias bloom fully, and when it snows in winter, the snow piles up between the branches," adding, "I love it so much. Sunyim also always rests there. I'm completely absorbed in that view."

At that moment, Kim Dae-ho, who lives in the house, asked, "You don't really bother to tidy up the weeds, do you?" Dawn replied, "No, I don't. They all die in winter." Kim then laughed, saying, "This is it," as he found a parallel between himself and Dawn.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.