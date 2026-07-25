Is this the same "frail" Dawn? After just two months of working out, he has transformed into a muscular build... Kim Dae-ho is also impressed ("Na Honja Sanda")

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Singer Dawn showed off a solid, muscular physique, revealing his own high-intensity workout routine, the "Dawn Challenge," despite his former frail image.

On the MBC program "Na Honja Sanda" aired on the 24th, the sloth-like home of Dawn, who has lived alone for four years, was revealed.

That day, Dawn enjoyed a relaxed morning with a light breakfast in the small yard in front of his entrance, one of his favorite spots, before heading back inside to begin his workout in earnest.

He explained, "This is the Dawn Challenge workout, which lets me finish everything within 30 minutes," and added, "I do one set every minute, repeat a total of 10 sets, then rest for 10 minutes. When the last 10 minutes are left, I work out once more."

The "Dawn Challenge" is a high-intensity workout that repeats one set 10 times, consisting of shoulder-tapping push-ups, knee-extended ankle touches, moving back and forth, and squats.

Dawn said, "Even one set is really hard," but he kept going with flawless form until the end, despite showing signs of strain, drawing admiration from viewers.

After a short break, an even more intense workout followed. Dawn amazed the cast by perfectly pulling off a difficult move in which he used his feet like sliders on a mat and performed push-ups while gliding forward.

Dawn said, "Kim Moo-yul sunbaenim's workout looked so cool. I started because I thought, 'I should try that.'" He added, "It has been two months since I started the challenge." Watching him, Kim Dae-ho exclaimed, "His chest muscles are showing," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.