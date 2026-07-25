Kim Yo-han, Who Resembles Gang Dong-won, Sparks Romance with a Younger Actress 11 Years His Junior... Second Date After a Successful Blind Date (Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2)

Kim Yo-han, a former volleyball player turned broadcaster, spent an exciting time on a blind date with an actress 11 years younger than him. From the moment they met, his Gang Dong-won-like looks drew attention, and the two even agreed to meet again, creating a pink atmosphere.

On the episode of Channel A's variety show Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2 that aired on the 24th, Kim Sung-soo introduced his junior actress Oh Yeon-hee to Kim Yo-han.

While waiting for Kim Sung-soo that day, Kim Yo-han was surprised when he heard, "Someone else will be going out today. I want to introduce you to my junior." Kim Sung-soo described the blind date partner as "polite and a junior I really cherish," and actress Oh Yeon-hee, whom he met through theater, then appeared.

Kim Yo-han, who stands about 2 meters tall, and Oh Yeon-hee, who is 170 cm tall, showed off strong visual chemistry from their first meeting. The two continued their conversation naturally and quickly created a comfortable atmosphere.

In particular, while returning after ordering drinks at a cafe, a customer asked Kim Yo-han, "Aren't you Gang Dong-won?" The moment brought laughter as Kim Yo-han, who has long been known for resembling Gang Dong-won, was mistaken for an actor once again.

Oh Yeon-hee was also impressed, saying, "He really does look like Gang Dong-won." Kim Yo-han waved it off, saying, "I'm embarrassed. I feel sorry to him." Her unexpected reaction made Oh Yeon-hee burst into laughter, and the mood between them grew even warmer.

As their conversation deepened, they also found common ground. Kim Yo-han, born in 1985, and Oh Yeon-hee, born in 1996, had an 11-year age gap, but they spoke honestly about how they felt about it.

Their views on marriage also came up naturally. Kim Yo-han asked, "Have you ever thought about marriage?" Oh Yeon-hee replied honestly, "In my 20s, I didn't think much about it, but as I entered my 30s, marriage started to feel more real."

Their hobbies matched well, too. When Oh Yeon-hee said, "My hobby is sea fishing," Kim Yo-han responded warmly, "My parents also really love fishing." Oh Yeon-hee then suggested, "Let's go together sometime if we get the chance," and the two naturally created an atmosphere that made a future meeting seem likely.

Even after finishing their meal and walk, their interest in each other continued. Oh Yeon-hee said, "You speak in such an entertaining way that I felt comfortable very quickly," while Kim Yo-han asked for a second date, saying, "The time felt too short. I think we'll be even more comfortable next time we meet."

Oh Yeon-hee readily accepted, and their first meeting ended successfully. Viewers are now curious about what kind of relationship this exciting blind date may lead to in the future.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.