Byun Jung-soo's Daughter Went to the United States in 5th Grade... 'Now Studying at NYU' and Proud of Her Silver-Spoon Credentials

[Sportschosun, Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Byun Jung-soo, who recently revealed her detached house with a large garden in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, shared a lighthearted story about her daughter, who is studying at the art school of New York University (NYU).

On the 24th, a video titled "A Visit to My Close Friend Byun Jung-soo's Mansion (ft. 10 Years of Friendship)" was uploaded to Yano Shiho's YouTube channel.

That day, Yano Shiho said she was going to visit a very close older sister's house. She added that it was her first time there in 10 years and marveled at how large the home still was. After looking around the grand gate and spacious garden, she kept expressing her amazement, saying, "The house is incredible. This entrance is really enviable."

Byun Jung-soo and her husband rushed out to greet their guest and warmly welcomed Yano Shiho. Byun Jung-soo lightened the mood with her trademark playful joke, saying, "My Korean hasn't improved that much," and proudly showed off the neatly maintained large garden, adding, "I cleaned and tidied up the yard because you were coming."

Despite the glamorous exterior, the inside of the house was more down-to-earth. Byun Jung-soo opened up the living room, piled high with delivery boxes and luggage, and said, "You'll be surprised when you come in here."

Laughing, she said, "I saw your house too. It was total chaos," before explaining, "My daughter was studying in the United States, but she came back to Korea for vacation. She is about to go to Italy as an exchange student, so all of her luggage is out."

Yano Shiho could not hide her admiration, saying, "You raised her in such a luxurious way." Byun Jung-soo then held up unopened delivery boxes and said, "These come in every single day," opening packages addressed to her daughter and chatting about them together.

A little later, Byun Jung-soo's eldest daughter, Yoo Jung-won, appeared and greeted Yano Shiho warmly. The two were meeting for the first time since Yoo was in elementary school. Yoo Jung-won is currently known to be studying at the art school of New York University (NYU) in the United States.

As a mother raising a daughter, Yano Shiho showed deep interest in studying abroad in the United States and the college admissions process, asking a series of questions. In response, Byun Jung-soo made everyone laugh by saying, "She's only been in college for two years. We should sit Sarang down and talk about it."

She also said, "My daughter has been living in the United States since 5th grade," and added, "She can speak in English. When mothers see their daughters speaking English like this, they can't help but feel proud."

She continued to praise her daughter. Byun Jung-soo said, "She is really good at cooking. She cooks a lot at home," while showing photos of food her daughter had made herself. She then admitted, "I want to post the photos on social networking service, but she won't let me," and added, "I only use the best-looking ones as my phone wallpaper."

Meanwhile, Byun Jung-soo married in 1995 and has two daughters. She continues to share glimpses of her family life through broadcasts and social networking service, earning much love from the public.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.