Hong Soo-ah, after the toad dish, now 'turtle-shell pudding'... "I can't eat it"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Actress Hong Soo-ah has shared a recent update from China, where she came across an unusual dessert.

On the 23rd, Hong Soo-ah posted a photo on her social media along with the caption, "I can't eat turtle-shell pudding. The black one..."

The photo showed Hong Soo-ah taking pictures of the food before sitting down to eat with friends.

On the table was a pudding shaped like a turtle shell. It came in both green and black versions, drawing attention.

In particular, Hong Soo-ah pointed to the black pudding and wrote, "I can't eat turtle-shell pudding," drawing laughs with her hesitant reaction to the unfamiliar look of the dessert.

Earlier, Hong Soo-ah drew attention last month after sharing that she had eaten a toad dish in China. At the time, she also caught notice for posting about her daily life in China while personally trying local food.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.