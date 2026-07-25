Super Junior's Yesung, after losing 37 kg, makes a bold confession with a slimmer face: "I don't like ramen or pizza"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok reporter] Super Junior's Yesung revealed his unexpected food preferences.

On the MBN and Channel S program "Jun Hyun-moo's Plan 4," which aired on the 24th, Super Junior's Yesung appeared as a "meal friend" and joined Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin) on a food tour of Hapcheon County.

When Jun Hyun-moo and Kwaktube met Yesung that day, they were amazed by his changed appearance, saying, "You've really lost a lot of weight."

Yesung then told Kwaktube, "But you seem to have lost a lot of weight too," and Kwaktube joked, "I did lose some. It's my wedding diet," drawing laughter.

As the group began their full-fledged mukbang, Jun Hyun-moo asked, "What kind of meat do you like?" Yesung replied, "I like pork, beef and chicken. I like everything except fish."

However, Yesung then made a surprising confession, saying, "I'm very picky about food."

When Jun Hyun-moo quizzed the others, saying that Yesung had some unexpected foods he could not eat, Kwaktube guessed, "Could it be that he can't eat flour?"

Yesung replied, "It's not that I can't eat it. I just don't like it," and explained, "I don't like ramen, but I don't avoid it completely. It's just something I don't seek out."

He added, "I don't really eat hamburgers or pizza either," and said, "I do eat chicken, even though the batter is made with flour," revealing his unusual palate.

Unlike his usual image as someone deeply passionate about mukbang and food, the cast could not hide their surprise at learning that he does not enjoy typical flour-based foods such as ramen, hamburgers and pizza.

Meanwhile, Yesung previously said he began dieting with the obesity treatment Wegovy, but stopped after seeing no change. He later switched to a lifestyle-based diet and succeeded in losing 37 kg over five months.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.