Seo Dong-ju Returns to IVF Preparation After Miscarriage, Says She Will Keep Trying Without Giving Up

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Lawyer and broadcaster Seo Dong-ju has shared an update on her life, saying she is continuing her efforts to become pregnant while preparing for IVF after the pain of a missed miscarriage.

On the 24th, a video titled "A day in the life of self-proclaimed 'hardworking Seo Dong-ju,' who never has enough hours in the day" was uploaded to Seo Dong-ju's YouTube channel.

In the video, Seo Dong-ju said she is still preparing for pregnancy. She added that she is in an open chat room with people in their 40s and older who are preparing for IVF.

She said she has received a great deal of help and found many useful tips there. She added honestly that talking with people in similar situations has brought her a lot of comfort.

She also shared that she has been focusing on her health.

Seo Dong-ju said, "After taking herbal medicine, my hands and feet have become much warmer. It's amazing." She added, "I don't know what it is about herbal medicine, but I can't believe it can make my body feel this warm just by taking it."

She then laughed and added, "My husband usually gets hot easily, but after taking the herbal medicine, he said he actually feels cold."

Earlier, Seo Dong-ju received widespread support after personally revealing that she had recently suffered a missed miscarriage.

At the time, she said calmly, "I am still recovering, but I want to take better care of my health again."

Seo Dong-ju has continued to pursue pregnancy, openly sharing the process of preparing for IVF, her health management, and the emotional difficulties she has faced, drawing support from many people.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.