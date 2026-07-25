Is That Really Kim Hee-chul? He Looks Slimmer and His Face Looks Half Its Size... Sung Si-kyung Says He Looks Prettier

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Super Junior's Kim Hee-chul drew attention with a noticeably slimmer look. After losing weight, his sharper features also impressed MC Sung Si-kyung, creating a warm atmosphere.

On the KBS2 program 'The Seasons - Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend,' which aired on the 24th, Super Junior-83 line (Leeteuk and Kim Hee-chul), along with Ryeowook, John Park, Jung Joon-il, and fromis_9, appeared and delivered a variety of performances.

During the broadcast, Leeteuk shared behind-the-scenes details about Super Junior's appearance. He said, "Kim Hee-chul personally handled the contact for this 'The Seasons' appearance," and Sung Si-kyung laughed and agreed, saying, "Why wouldn't he be able to? He's the best at that kind of thing."

Kim Hee-chul explained why he wanted to appear on the show, saying, "I've always wanted to come on 'The Seasons,'" and, "Since 'Eardrum Boyfriend' is hosted by Si-kyung hyung, I wanted to show him a confident side of me."

After hearing that, Sung Si-kyung drew attention by mentioning Kim Hee-chul's changed appearance. He said, "I thought maybe he lost weight so he could sing properly," and added honestly, "You look prettier." Kim Hee-chul responded with a shy smile.

Kim Hee-chul also revealed that Sung Si-kyung had influenced him a lot during his diet. He said, "I also took a lot of cues from the way hyung lost weight," and joked, "I learned leadership from Si-kyung hyung. I got hurt a lot because I kept messing around for no reason," making the set burst into laughter.

Their cheerful back-and-forth continued throughout the show, naturally revealing their long-standing friendship and creating a warm atmosphere. In particular, Kim Hee-chul's sharper look after losing weight drew viewers' attention right after the broadcast.

Meanwhile, Leeteuk and Kim Hee-chul's Super Junior-83z released their first mini album, 'Promise for You (Promise),' at 6 p.m. on the 13th and began full-scale promotions.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.