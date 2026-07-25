Sunmi's Bold Layering Look Turns Heads in a Sky-Blue Top and Yellow Cardigan

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Sunmi shared a stylish glimpse of her daily life, showing off her distinctive color styling and slim figure.

On the 25th, Sunmi posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, "A bright lemon cardigan, a cool sky-blue top, and grayish teal rain boots. They really pop."

In the photos, Sunmi is seen posing while sitting on a staircase. Her daring color coordination, pairing a lemon cardigan, a sky-blue top, and teal rain boots, along with her glamorous makeup, created Sunmi's signature standout mood.

In particular, Sunmi pulled off the form-fitting sky-blue top flawlessly, drawing admiration with her lean figure and long, straight legs.

Sunmi also shared a glimpse of her everyday routine after finishing a music show and heading to her company to practice. Even in a relaxed outfit of a sleeveless top and patterned pants, she radiated a strong presence, and simply sitting on a terrace chair gave the scene a photo shoot-like atmosphere.

Sunmi added, "This is the Music Bank zone. It's a bit awkward when I come out. It's yellow, which Miyane likes," and "I came to the company to practice after Music Bank. There's a nice chair on the terrace. Heading home," sharing small moments from her busy schedule.

Meanwhile, Sunmi released her new song, "Forever July," on the 15th. The track moves away from the usual bright summer formula and captures the feeling of love with a more distinctive sensibility, completing Sunmi's own unique summer mood.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.