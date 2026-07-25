Yeon Jung-hoon Says He Does Not Fight With Han Ga-in, But Complains Golf Trips Dropped From Six to Four a Year on "Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Yeon Jung-hoon showed that his loving-husband image remains unchanged even after 21 years of marriage. He also drew laughs by complaining that his golf outings have been cut back because of his wife, Han Ga-in.

At the end of MBN's "Jeon Hyun-moo Plan 4," which aired on the 24th, a preview for next week's guest appearance by Yeon Jung-hoon was released.

In the video, Yeon Jung-hoon answered without hesitation, "We don't." when asked whether he and his wife ever fight. KwakTube then asked, "But aren't there times when you feel wronged?" Yeon Jung-hoon replied, "You can win against other people. But isn't this the person you brought in saying you would take responsibility?" He added, "Then you have to take responsibility," and, "Why try to win?" His unchanged affection and consideration for his wife, even after 21 years of marriage, drew admiration.

But the warm mood did not last long. Yeon Jung-hoon soon shared the frustrations of a real-life husband, making everyone laugh. "I feel wronged. I go golfing four times a year. It used to be six times, but this year it suddenly became four. She cuts it down however she wants," he said. The unexpected confession sent the set into laughter, and KwakTube asked again, "What do you do when you feel this wronged?" adding to the curiosity about Yeon Jung-hoon's answer.

Meanwhile, Yeon Jung-hoon married actress Han Ga-in in 2005, and they have a 11-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son. Han Ga-in is currently connecting with fans through her YouTube channel, and Yeon Jung-hoon also appears with her from time to time, sharing their affectionate married life even after 21 years of marriage and earning much love from the public.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.