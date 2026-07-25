Hong Hyun-hee Shows Off Slim Figure After Losing 11 kg, Revealing Her Collarbones... Confident Sleeveless Outing

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Hong Hyun-hee showed off her slim figure after losing 11 kg and shared updates from her trip to Hawaii.

On the 24th, Hong Hyun-hee shared moments from her Hawaii trip through her social networking service.

The video shows Hong Hyun-hee taking a leisurely walk along the streets of Hawaii. She is currently traveling there with her husband, Jey-ssun, and their son, Jun-beom.

Smiling brightly against the exotic scenery, Hong Hyun-hee radiated happy energy and brought smiles to viewers as well.

Attention was also drawn to her noticeably slimmer figure. After successfully losing 11 kg, Hong Hyun-hee has maintained a weight of 49 kg through steady exercise and diet control. On this day, she wore a black sleeveless top and showed off her toned body. Her more delicate arm line and slim waist especially caught the eye.

She also did not let up on self-care during her trip. Hong Hyun-hee drew attention for maintaining healthy eating habits, including taking in protein and eating cucumbers.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer Jey-ssun in 2018 and has a son, Jun-beom. She continues to connect with fans by sharing different sides of herself through various programs and her YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.