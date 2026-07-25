Lee Sun-jung, Divorced After Four Months, Says Her Savings Are Gone and Shares Life Helping at Her Mother’s Restaurant

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Actress Lee Sun-jung opened up about a two-year hiatus, financial hardship, and panic disorder, expressing her determination to make a comeback.

On the 24th, a video titled "I Have Nowhere Else to Retreat" and "My Determination to Make a Comeback, Shared at My Mother’s Restaurant" was uploaded to the YouTube channel 'Lee Sun-jung’s Selection.'

In the video, Lee Sun-jung appeared busy in the kitchen of her mother’s restaurant, wearing an apron and rubber gloves. She said, "It’s my mother’s restaurant. If I’m not working, I’m just unemployed. Rather than staying at home, it’s better to help my mother with her work."

When orders came in, Lee Sun-jung skillfully boiled and lifted noodles over the hot stove. She also moved heavy pots with ease.

She said, "At first, I couldn’t even boil noodles. I came here just to help with serving, but in the end I ended up boiling noodles and washing dishes too." She added, "It’s hard to make a living. It’s really hard," speaking candidly about her struggles.

Speaking about her recent life, she said, "I just rested a lot. If a celebrity has no work, aren’t they just unemployed? When I had no work, I came to my mother’s shop to help. Since I barely had any work, I came almost every day."

Lee Sun-jung, who said it had been two years since she last worked in her main profession, admitted, "I got by with the money I had saved before, but now it’s almost all gone." She added, "Financially, it was difficult, but not working also felt empty."

Lee Sun-jung also spoke honestly about the painful period after marrying just 45 days after they started dating and divorcing four months later.

She said, "Back then, it was so hard that I wanted to die, and my panic disorder became severe." She continued, "As 14 years passed, I became much less sensitive. In the past, if I said I was divorced, I couldn’t even appear on TV, but now divorce is not something to be ashamed of." She added, "Now I want to break free from the version of myself that had been holding back and move forward again," showing a strong will to restart.

She also described the time when she received hospital treatment for panic disorder. Lee Sun-jung said, "My heart was racing so much that I could hear it in my ears. The hospital told me I had to take the medicine, so I did." She added, "But then I thought, 'How long am I supposed to keep enduring with sheer willpower?' so I stopped taking it." Still, she said, "I always keep the medicine in my bag. If I think symptoms might come on, I reassure myself by saying, 'It’s okay because I have the medicine,' and try to think about something else." She confessed, "Even now, I still have anxiety symptoms where my heart races when I sleep."

She also shared how difficult it was to endure media coverage. Lee Sun-jung said, "The media only portrayed me in a very negative way, so I was extremely stressed." She added, "Things only quieted down after I gave one last interview. I felt that if I stayed silent, the misunderstandings would only grow."

She said watching celebrities’ YouTube activities recently gave her the motivation to try again. Lee Sun-jung noted, "I was really inspired by friends who have 1 million or 2 million subscribers. I felt that now it was my turn to show what I can do." She added, "I’m confident I can show it sincerely. What is there that I can’t show? I’ll show everything," expressing her ambition.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.