Is That the Little Girl from "Superman Is Back"?...Lee Dong-gook's Three Daughters Draw Attention With Model-like Proportions and Heights Well Over 170 cm

[Sportschosun Jung An-ji Reporter] Attention is focused on the recent growth spurt of former national soccer player Lee Dong-gook's three daughters.

Lee Soo-ah posted photos on her social media on the 24th, writing, "Family trip."

The photos show Jae-si, Seola, and Soo-ah taking a friendly selfie together. Unfortunately, it appears that their second daughter, Lee Jae-ah, was unable to join the family trip.

The three sisters, smiling brightly at the camera, created a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

In particular, the cute little girls seen during their appearance on KBS 2TV's "Superman Is Back" are long gone. Their strikingly grown-up looks immediately caught the eye. Jae-si, who is now 18, along with 14-year-old Soo-ah and Seola, drew attention for their sharp features and outstanding beauty, which resemble their mother, a former Miss Korea Hawaii beauty.

Their long arms and legs, along with proportions that resemble their father Lee Dong-gook, who stands 187 cm tall, completed a model-like image.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong-gook and Lee Soo-jin married in 2005 and have one son and four daughters. The family previously appeared on KBS 2TV's "Superman Is Back" and won much love from viewers. Their eldest daughter, Jae-si, is currently studying at FIT, a prestigious fashion school in New York, drawing attention as each child continues to grow toward their own dreams. Seola and Soo-ah are now middle school students.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.