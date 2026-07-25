Shin Joo-ah, Married to a Thai Tycoon, Shares Cryptic Post About “Bad and Hard Times”... Latest Update Shows Her at 39.8kg and Extremely Slim

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Shin Joo-ah shared a rare update and showed off her unchanged beauty along with a meaningful message.

On the 25th, Shin Joo-ah posted on her social media, "It’s been a while... Here’s a recent update. I’ve come carrying some beautiful warmth. No matter what time it is, let’s not lose romance and dreams. Life is a record of foolish days. But even in those days, there are things that remain and things that are worthwhile. It is the blessing of lack. Because there are bad and hard times, there are also good times and achievements."

In the photos she shared, Shin Joo-ah was seen enjoying a relaxed trip and capturing moments from her daily life. Set against natural scenery, she created a sentimental mood and drew attention with her elegant yet innocent beauty.

Her lean figure, with not an ounce of extra weight, also caught the eye. Shin Joo-ah drew attention with her slender arms and legs and slim silhouette. As her profile lists her height at 168 cm and her weight at 39.8 kg, her thin frame stood out even more.

Meanwhile, Shin Joo-ah married a second-generation Thai businessman in 2014 and has continued her career while moving between Thailand and Korea.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.