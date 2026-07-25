'Kyung-su's' 22nd-season Ok-soon shows dramatic before-and-after weight loss photos, reveals her 47kg secret: "Always the next day after overeating"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Ok-soon from the 22nd season of "I Am Solo" shared striking before-and-after photos after giving birth and revealed her own weight-management secret.

On the 25th, Ok-soon posted photos on her social media account comparing her past and present appearance.

The photos showed Ok-soon shortly after giving birth and her current slim figure. At the time, she had a fuller build than she does now, but her noticeably slimmer body drew attention. She had previously said that she currently weighs 47 kilograms.

Along with the photos, Ok-soon also shared her own diet routine. She said, "There are times when I have to eat from morning to night because of YouTube filming or company dinners. After eating like that, my stomach looks very bloated, but that is still bloating I can get rid of."

She added, "If I leave it alone and keep eating, it turns into fat. If I binge eat or have late-night snacks, I eat only something light and minimal the next day. Always. If I stick to that next-day routine, I don't gain weight," explaining her own secret to managing her diet.

Meanwhile, Ok-soon and Kyung-su met on the divorcee special of SBS PLUS and ENA's "I Am Solo" and later became a couple. The two registered their marriage in May last year and became a legally married couple. Ok-soon is raising a son, while Kyung-su is raising a daughter, and the two have formed a family of four.

Ok-soon, who previously worked as a civil servant, is now active as an influencer after leaving her job. After moving to Busan, she is also said to have founded a company and taken on the role of CEO. Kyung-su also left his former company and is helping Ok-soon.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.