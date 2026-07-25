Ko Woo-rim Brags About His Wife Packing Him a Birthday Lunchbox: "Marriage Is So Great"

[Jung Yoo-na, Sportschosun] On "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend," Ko Woo-rim shares the sweet married life he enjoys with his wife, Kim Yuna.

The 766th episode of KBS2's "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend," airing today (the 25th), is the second part of the show's biggest first-half event, the "2026 King of Kings Special." In the first part, Forestella, Hwang Min-ho x Soo Yeon Yi, Libelante, Park Seo Jin, and B1A4 took the stage. Forestella drew major attention by setting a record with seven straight King of Kings wins and a sweep victory, and anticipation is now building for the second part.

Among them, Forestella, which won the first part, is expected to deliver a champion-level performance in the talk waiting room as well. Last week, Forestella volunteered to take on the first performance slot, which everyone else avoided, saying, "We want to enjoy the King of Kings special by relaxing in the waiting room, talking, and showing off our individual talents." Now, Forestella returns to the talk waiting room with the trophy in hand, and their unrestrained energy continues.

In particular, the youngest member, Ko Woo-rim, is set to go all out with his variety-show instincts. After watching Lyn and ZOZAZZ perform, he made the crowd burst into laughter with an unheard-of comment: "I want to die squeezed between Senior Lyn's vocal cords and ZOZAZZ's diaphragm." Then, right after NEXZ's explosive performance of Rain (Bi)'s "It's Raining," he showed off his pent-up dance skills, saying, "When I was in middle school, I admired dance singers after seeing Senior Bi." Ko Woo-rim even teams up with Cho Min Gyu to take on ATEEZ member Choi San's recently popular "BAD Challenge," drawing attention as he aims for the title of the "Northern Grand Duke of the crossover scene." Inspired by him, MC Lee Chan-won, Park Seo Jin, Young Tak, and Hwang Min-ho also jump to their feet, form "Trotteez," and join the "BAD Challenge," heating up the talk waiting room, according to reports.

Ko Woo-rim also takes on the role of a marriage evangelist in front of K.Will, who confesses, "I don't not think about marriage," by talking about his sweet married life with Kim Yuna. He says, "The best thing about marriage is that someone is there to welcome you when you come home." He also reveals that the rehearsal the day before the "King of Kings" taping was his birthday, and that Kim Yuna supported him with a packed lunch. "Our couple cooks seaweed soup for each other on our birthdays," he adds, sharing a heartwarming glimpse of their daily life and drawing envy from everyone. At that moment, K.Will grabs Ko Woo-rim's hand and says, "Save the deeper stories for 'Knowing Sister-in-law,'" showing a playful desire to book him for the show and making everyone laugh.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere on stage is expected to be just as lively as the talk waiting room. K.Will, who was busy trying to recruit Ko Woo-rim in the waiting room, will drop the jokes on stage and deliver a straight-up performance worthy of a top vocalist. He is the only contestant in the King of Kings lineup to take the stage alone without any outside collaborator, and he says he will use his greatest weapon: his voice. He is set to sing Kim Gun-mo's "Moon of Seoul." Expectations are rising for the second part of "Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend - 2026 King of Kings," which promises both powerful performances and plenty of talk.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.