"Bought the Address on Social Media"... Two Chinese Women Arrested Red-Handed at Dawn After Illegally Entering CORTIS' Dorm

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Ara-m] Two Chinese women suspected of illegally entering the dorm of rookie boy group CORTIS, located in an apartment in Yongsan District, Seoul, have been arrested by police. Investigators said they obtained the dorm's location by paying for it through social media before going to the scene.

According to police on the 24th, the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul has booked the two on charges of trespassing and is investigating the circumstances of the case.

They are accused of entering and leaving CORTIS' dorm in Yongsan District, Seoul, without permission around 2 a.m. on the 23rd. At the time, the group's manager reported to police that a package left in front of the dorm had been damaged and that the front door was open.

Police, who responded to the report, searched the building and found the two women on another floor, arresting them red-handed.

During questioning, they reportedly said they had bought the dorm address through social media and then went there. However, they also said they had not damaged the package or entered the dorm.

Police are confirming whether an actual intrusion took place and how the offense unfolded, based on CCTV footage and statements from those involved.

The case has raised concern because so-called sasaeng crimes targeting celebrities continue to recur. In June last year, a Chinese woman was caught at the home of BTS member Jungkook in Yongsan District, Seoul, after repeatedly entering the front-door password. She was later handed over to prosecutors on attempted trespassing charges and eventually received a suspension of indictment.

Experts say the illegal trade of celebrities' private information online can go beyond fandom and turn into crime. They are calling for stronger measures to block personal data leaks and crack down on illegal information trading.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.