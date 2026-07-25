Park Jin-young Wears Only Two Outfits All Season Long: "I Went This Far to Save Time" ('Point of Omniscient Interfere')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] On "Point of Omniscient Interfere," Park Jin-young, the ultimate master of time-saving, reveals his ultra-efficient daily routine.

In episode 408 of the MBC variety show "Point of Omniscient Interfere," which airs today, the 25th, the work life of Park Jin-young, the head of JYP who does not have a second to spare, will be shown. The program is planned by Kang Young-seon, directed by Yoon-Jib Kim, Jae-Uk Jeon, Kim Ha-ni, Jung Dong-sik, and Lee Da-un, and written by Yeo Hyeon-jeon.

He says 24 hours are not enough as he juggles multiple roles as a singer, producer, CEO, and chairman. He will share his own lifestyle for saving time. To cut down on the time spent choosing clothes, he wears only two outfits per season in what he calls his "two outfits a season" fashion. He also created an "artificial part" to keep his style in place without hair products. Park Jin-young calls it an "organic hairstyle," saying it is a method that is good for the skin and the environment while also reducing styling time. He even skips setting a lock screen on his phone to save the seconds needed to enter a password, drawing admiration from the panel for living like a "human clock" who does not waste even a minute.

The episode will also reveal JYP Entertainment, which Time ranked No. 1 among the world's best sustainable growth companies, and its distinctive corporate culture. Park Jin-young explains why employees address one another by adding "-ssi" after their names or by calling one another "hyung" instead of using job titles. It reflects his philosophy that horizontal communication matters more than age or rank. JYP's unique benefits will also stand out, including an organic cafeteria and cafe offered free to employees, as well as an air-purification system installed throughout the company building.

Viewers will also get a glimpse of the management philosophy of Park Jin-young, a CEO with 30 years of experience. He personally attends new employee orientations held every three months and says, "The entertainment industry is the one that has the biggest impact on the next generation," conveying JYP's belief that proper character and positive influence matter more than profit. He will also share with a rookie girl group preparing to debut how to build a long and happy career as singers, along with the right mindset, leaving a deep impression.

Park Jin-young's ultra-efficient office life and sincere management philosophy, which have guided JYP for 30 years, can be seen on MBC's "Point of Omniscient Interfere" at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, the 25th.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.