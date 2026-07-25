Boom Finally Reveals His Eldest Daughter, Who Even Mimics His Catchphrases ('Choi Woosusan')

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Boom, the star of 'Choi Woosusan,' will reveal his eldest daughter for the first time.

Episode 10 of MBC's 'Choi Woosusan,' which will air tomorrow at 6:05 p.m., will feature a special mountain hike with Jang Dong-min's daughter Jiwoo and son Siwoo, Heo Kyung-hwan's niece Lia, and Boom's eldest daughter Yoonseo.

Boom's eldest daughter Yoonseo, who had been kept out of the spotlight, is drawing attention as she makes her first TV appearance. The 3-year-old is shy, but she follows her father by making sound effects and even shows off his catchphrase, "Eutjja," displaying adorable charm. Yoonseo, who has inherited Boom's unmistakable entertainment DNA and bright energy, is expected to make online aunts and uncles smile from ear to ear.

Heo Kyung-hwan's 8-year-old niece Lia is said to create a lively chemistry with her uncle through her witty remarks. Lia makes Heo Kyung-hwan burst out laughing by bluntly saying that the reason he resembles a capybara is "because his legs are short." She also reportedly makes a surprise revelation, saying, "My uncle has never dated anyone," raising expectations for her scene-stealing performance.

Meanwhile, Jang Dong-min's daughter Jiwoo and her younger brother Siwoo perfectly pull off 'Choi Woosusan's signature pose, bringing warm smiles. Jiwoo, who is known to rank in the top 1% for language intelligence, and Siwoo, who also boasts exceptional language skills, are drawing attention.

MBC's 'Choi Woosusan,' which will deliver wholesome fun with Lia, Jiwoo, Siwoo, and Yoonseo, airs tomorrow at 6:05 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.