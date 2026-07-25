Cause of Death Still Unknown... It Has Already Been Six Years Since the Passing of the Late Jo Hyeong-gon

015B's performance of "A Very Old Lovers" on YouTube

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] It has been six years since Jo Hyeong-gon, an early member and bassist of the group 015B, passed away.

Jo Hyeong-gon died on July 25, 2020, at the age of 52. The cause of death was not disclosed. His funeral altar was set up at The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary's Hospital funeral hall, and the funeral procession was held on July 27 that year, with family members and acquaintances seeing him off. He was later laid to rest at Bundang Memorial Park.

When the news of his death was first reported, 015B expressed its condolences through its official account, saying, "We are too shocked by the sudden news to think clearly, but we ask that you join us in praying for the repose of the deceased."

Jang Ho-il, who worked with him, also paid tribute through his personal account, saying, "I feel heavy-hearted to have suddenly lost a colleague I worked with for so long," and recalling, "I still vividly remember the moments when we made music while playing the piano in Hyung-gon's room."

Jo Hyeong-gon began his music career in 1988, when he joined the college band Muhangwedo while studying civil engineering at Yonsei University. Muhangwedo drew major attention after winning the grand prize at the MBC Campus Song Festival with "To You."

After Muhangwedo disbanded, he formed the project group 015B with Jeong Seok-won, Jang Ho-il, and others. As the bassist, he took part through the fourth album and helped shape the group's early sound.

After moving to the United States, he studied music at Berklee College of Music. He also performed with his older brother Jo Hyeong-min in a team called "Life, People, Love." Later, he continued his life in music as an educator, serving as an adjunct professor in the Department of Applied Music at Baekseok University and nurturing younger musicians.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.