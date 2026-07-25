Kian84 Opens Up About His Hurt Feelings Toward Jun Hyun-moo: "He Said He'd Never Run No Matter How Many Times I Asked, Then Started a 'Fun Run'" ('I Live Alone')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kian84 candidly expressed his hurt feelings toward Jun Hyun-moo.

On the 24th episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone,' the second part of Kian84, SHINee's Choi Min-ho, and Bae Na-ra's formation of the 'real run crew' was revealed.

While talking with the members that day, Kian84 brought up Jun Hyun-moo, the leader of the 'Fun Run Crew,' and said, "I don't know why people keep bringing up Hyun-moo hyung, but I genuinely wanted him to run with us at least once," revealing how he really felt.

He added, "I wanted to enter a race together, but he said he would never run. Then later, he was doing something like a 'Fun Run,'" unable to hide his disappointment.

After hearing this, Min-ho said, "I think hyung was upset," showing sympathy for Kian84, while Bae Na-ra added, "If Hyun-moo hyung hears this, he might run with you."

But Kian84 shook his head and said, "I don't think he will. I've brought it up several times, and I still don't think he will." He then made everyone laugh by imitating the Illit dance Jun Hyun-moo had performed on the talent show stage at the '1st Rainbow Summer Retreat,' saying, "He doesn't run, he just dances."

Watching from the side, Jun Hyun-moo protested, saying, "That takes a huge amount of stamina," and Kian84 honestly replied, "I just want hyung to stop doing weird things and actually run with us properly."

Kian84 later marveled at Bae Na-ra's singing skills and once again mentioned 'Fun Run,' saying, "It's a shame that such a talented friend got taken by 'Fun Run.'"

In the end, Jun Hyun-moo exploded in laughter and said, "Are you cursing me again? You've said 'Fun Run' 150 times already. Why are you killing off a crew that's already dead? We're not even breathing, and you keep killing us," sending the set into laughter.

In response, Kian84 joked, "We gathered here to badmouth 'Fun Run,'" and added, "If I want to curse, don't I need a reason?" drawing more laughs.

He then apologized, saying, "Why do I keep ending up cursing 'Fun Run' no matter what? I think I've built up some resentment. It was just too annoying to look at. Sorry for turning everything into a complaint."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.