Hyun Bin, Married to Son Ye-jin, Returns to Work After Vacation in Okinawa and Los Angeles... Appears on Yoon Joo-mo's YouTube Channel

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actor Hyun Bin has shared an update after returning to work following his vacation.

Yoon Nara, from the YouTube channel "Yoon Joo-mo, a chef who brews traditional Korean liquor and cooks Korean cuisine," posted photos on her social media on the 25th with the caption, "Awww♥ With oppa Bin. I have no regrets."

The released photos show Yoon Nara and Hyun Bin standing side by side and smiling brightly. The two posed warmly for the camera, creating a heartwarming two-shot in a friendly atmosphere.

In particular, Hyun Bin appears to have taken part in filming for the YouTube channel "Yoon Joo-mo," drawing attention to what stories he will share. Yoon Nara also seemed to express her fan-like excitement, writing, "I have no regrets," and could not hide her joy.

Earlier, Hyun Bin drew attention after being spotted enjoying a relaxed vacation in Okinawa, Japan, and Los Angeles, U.S., with his wife Son Ye-jin and their son. After spending happy time with his family, Hyun Bin has returned to work and is expected to continue meeting fans.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.