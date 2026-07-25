Model Scout Linked to Sex Trafficking Ring Found Dead at Home; Cause of Death Was Heart Attack

Screenshot from SBS

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Model scout Daniel Siad, 69, who was accused of having connected models and women to notorious U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for years, was found dead at his home in France.

According to foreign media outlets including Cable News Network (CNN) on the 23rd local time, Daniel Siad was found dead at his home in Colombes, northwest of Paris, France, on the 20th. The cause of death was a heart attack. He had been under investigation by French Public Prosecutor's Office in connection with Jeffrey Epstein's alleged sex crimes and human trafficking.

In a statement, Marie-Celine Lauritz, a prosecutor at the Nanterre District Court in France, confirmed Daniel Siad's death and said an autopsy would be conducted to determine the exact cause.

Daniel Siad's name was reportedly mentioned more than 2,000 times in Epstein-related materials released by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ). The documents were also said to include evidence that Jeffrey Epstein paid Daniel Siad tens of millions of won.

French Public Prosecutor's Office had been investigating Daniel Siad since February this year over allegations of human trafficking and criminal conspiracy linked to Jeffrey Epstein. However, despite questioning victims and conducting wiretaps and other investigative measures, authorities reportedly failed to secure enough evidence to detain him immediately.

Associated Press (AP) and Yonhap News Agency

In a CNN interview in June, Daniel Siad claimed, "None of the people I introduced to Jeffrey Epstein ever said they were harmed," adding, "I believed he was a professional and trusted him."

By contrast, Russian model Svetlana Pozhidaeva, who said she met Jeffrey Epstein through Daniel Siad, told CNN in an interview, "I was abused by Jeffrey Epstein," and added, "If I had not met him, my life would have gone in a completely different direction." She also said that Daniel Siad's death made it harder to hold him directly accountable, but expressed hope that the truth behind the case would be uncovered and justice would be served.

Daniel Siad's lawyer said in a statement, "The cause of death can only be confirmed after the autopsy results are released," adding, "My client was never formally indicted in any case and was legally presumed innocent."

Meanwhile, billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in the United States in 2019 on charges of sex trafficking and exploitation involving women, including minors. He later died in the jail where he was being held, and investigations into the various allegations surrounding the case and those involved have continued even after his death.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.