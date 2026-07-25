"Only Bones Left at 29 kg, Died"... Shock Revealed Behind 35-Year-Old Child Star from 'The Ring' and AIDS, Drug Addiction

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] The father of actor Davy Chase, best known for the film "The Ring," expressed his heartfelt remembrance on the occasion of his daughter's 36th birthday.

In an interview with the Daily Mail on the 25th local time, Davy Chase's father, John Schwallier, said, "I think about my daughter every day. Not a day goes by that she doesn't come to mind."

He claimed, "The only photos I have of Davy Chase are ones I printed from the internet," adding, "That is because my ex-wife kept me away from my daughter."

Davy Chase's remains are currently being kept by her mother, Kathy, who has also filed a petition with the court to be appointed as administrator of the estate, which is believed to be worth about $400,000, or roughly 550 million won.

Schwallier added, "My daughter passed away far too young," and said, "On her birthday today, I want to say happy birthday and let her know that I think about her every day."

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that it sought a response from Kathy's attorney regarding Schwallier's claims, but no reply was given.

In court documents related to Davy Chase's estate, Kathy claimed that Schwallier is believed to be living in an unknown location in the Philippines, but also said he owns property in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Davy Chase died on June 16 at the age of 35. After being diagnosed with meningitis, she developed sepsis from multiple severe blood infections and eventually died when her organs failed.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office later announced in its official autopsy report that the cause of death was acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) and polysubstance use disorder.

According to foreign media reports, Davy Chase is said to have suffered a severe decline in health in her final years. Friends estimated that her weight had dropped to about 75 pounds, or roughly 34 kg, while Schwallier said he remembered her weighing around 65 pounds, or about 29.5 kg, when he saw her in the hospital. However, these figures were only personal estimates from her friends and father, and no officially confirmed weight has been disclosed.

At the time, Schwallier told the New York Post, "I was not surprised by the autopsy results," and added, "Given the life my daughter had lived, it was somewhat expected."

He also recalled, "The last time I saw Davy Chase in person was when she was about six years old," but added, "We stayed in touch by phone as she grew up."

He went on to say, "The fact that I could not be with my daughter for so many years always remained as a deep emptiness in my heart."

As previously reported, Davy Chase's body was cremated and her remains were handed over to her mother, Kathy. The remains are now kept at Kathy's home in Chatsworth, California.

In her final years, Davy Chase reportedly lived in Skid Row, one of downtown Los Angeles's best-known areas with a large homeless population, due to drug addiction.

After news of her death became public, her manager of more than 10 years, John Ryan, told the New York Post that he and Davy Chase's half-sister, Gaia Brown, had hired a private investigator for a year in an effort to find her and help her.

Ryan also said he had seen footage in late 2025 that appeared to show Davy Chase living in extreme thinness and struggling in Skid Row.

Davy Chase, born in 1990, began acting as a child. She gained worldwide attention for her striking performance as Samara Morgan in the 2002 horror film "The Ring." In particular, the scene in which she crawls out of the television screen is regarded as one of the most iconic horror moments in film history.

She was also active as a voice actress. In Disney's animated film "Lilo & Stitch," she voiced the main character Lilo, and in the English dub of "Spirited Away," she played Chihiro Ogino, showcasing her wide acting range.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.