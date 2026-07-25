Kihyun Lee Sang-yoon's girlfriend gets bolder after dating... Bikini body draws admiration

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Former DIA member Kee Hee-hyun showed off her flawless bikini figure at a resort.

On the 25th, Kee Hee-hyun shared an update, saying she was spending a relaxing time at a resort.

In the released photos, Kee Hee-hyun poses in a bikini against a backdrop of blue sea and exotic scenery. Her slim figure, long limbs, and healthy, toned look drew attention.

Meanwhile, Kee Hee-hyun revealed her relationship with model Lee Sang-yoon last month on the 23rd through their "love-stagram" posts.

Kee Hee-hyun debuted in 2015 as a member of the girl group DIA, where she worked as the leader and main rapper. She later appeared on Mnet's 2016 audition program Produce 101 and drew attention with her strong rap and performance skills, but narrowly missed joining the project group I.O.I after finishing 19th overall. She is now reportedly working as an employee at an entertainment agency after DIA ended its activities.

Lee Sang-yoon is active as a model and became known to the public after appearing on Channel A's dating reality show Heart Pairing last year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.