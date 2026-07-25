Jung Hyung-don: "After leaving KBS, I went to 'Gag Concert' but they wouldn't even acknowledge me... treated me like a traitor"

By

Published

Jung Hyung-don: "After leaving KBS, I went to 'Gag Concert' but they wouldn't even acknowledge me... treated me like a traitor"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Jung Hyung-don recalled the time he was treated as a "traitor" after leaving KBS.

On the 25th, a video titled "[J-T-T Expedition 6] Infinite Challenge VS J-T-T Expedition" was released on Haha's channel. Jung Hyung-don appeared as a guest. On this day, Yang Sang-guk said about his senior, Jung Hyung-don, "From our perspective, he seemed like a god.

He gave off the vibe of a really successful senior in variety shows. " Kim Won-hyo joked, "He wouldn't have had a reason to come during the recording of 'Gag Concert,' but he just walked right in. Then everyone would be like, 'It's Jung Hyung-don!' I think he might have come just to feel that kind of vibe.

" In response, Jung Hyung-don said, "You guys [referring to] 'What Do You Do When You Play?'" "You should be grateful to me for doing all this. When I was on 'Gag Concert,' I was the first comedian to switch broadcasters immediately after my open recruitment contract ended," he said. "It was the first time in open comedy.

Jung Hyung-don: "After leaving KBS, I went to 'Gag Concert' but they wouldn't even acknowledge me... treated me like a traitor"

Before that, no one had moved over, and sometimes they wouldn't even let me go. " He continued, "I thought I should do variety shows, so I quit 'Gag Concert' and moved on to 'Infinite Challenge,' but I was suspended from appearing on (KBS). " He recalled the time, saying, "I had been doing 'Gag Concert' on Wednesdays for several years, so I had nothing to do.

So I went to KBS on Wednesdays, and while it might not be like that now, back then they didn't even let me greet them. " He confessed, "I went for two weeks in a row, and [Kim] Dae-hee called me over and said, 'Don, don't come. The higher-ups said if you come, you're a traitor, so they told them not to even accept your greeting.

'" Upon hearing this, the juniors expressed surprise, saying, "It wasn't like that in our time. " Haha asked, "Didn't you do 'Sang Sang Plus' (on KBS)?" and Jung Hyung-don revealed, "My agency at the time lobbied heavily to get it released. When I went to 'Gag Concert,' they wouldn't even acknowledge my greeting.

" Then, Kim Won-hyo joked, "So you came back to our time to get a greeting?" to which Jung Hyung-don retorted, "What's the point of getting a greeting from you guys?" drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

원문보기 (View Original Korean Article)
YoonSeon, Cho
More +