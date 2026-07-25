Jung Hyung-don: "After leaving KBS, I went to 'Gag Concert' but they wouldn't even acknowledge me... treated me like a traitor"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Jung Hyung-don recalled the time he was treated as a "traitor" after leaving KBS.

On the 25th, a video titled "[J-T-T Expedition 6] Infinite Challenge VS J-T-T Expedition" was released on Haha's channel. Jung Hyung-don appeared as a guest. On this day, Yang Sang-guk said about his senior, Jung Hyung-don, "From our perspective, he seemed like a god.

He gave off the vibe of a really successful senior in variety shows. " Kim Won-hyo joked, "He wouldn't have had a reason to come during the recording of 'Gag Concert,' but he just walked right in. Then everyone would be like, 'It's Jung Hyung-don!' I think he might have come just to feel that kind of vibe.

" In response, Jung Hyung-don said, "You guys [referring to] 'What Do You Do When You Play?'" "You should be grateful to me for doing all this. When I was on 'Gag Concert,' I was the first comedian to switch broadcasters immediately after my open recruitment contract ended," he said. "It was the first time in open comedy.

Before that, no one had moved over, and sometimes they wouldn't even let me go. " He continued, "I thought I should do variety shows, so I quit 'Gag Concert' and moved on to 'Infinite Challenge,' but I was suspended from appearing on (KBS). " He recalled the time, saying, "I had been doing 'Gag Concert' on Wednesdays for several years, so I had nothing to do.

So I went to KBS on Wednesdays, and while it might not be like that now, back then they didn't even let me greet them. " He confessed, "I went for two weeks in a row, and [Kim] Dae-hee called me over and said, 'Don, don't come. The higher-ups said if you come, you're a traitor, so they told them not to even accept your greeting.

'" Upon hearing this, the juniors expressed surprise, saying, "It wasn't like that in our time. " Haha asked, "Didn't you do 'Sang Sang Plus' (on KBS)?" and Jung Hyung-don revealed, "My agency at the time lobbied heavily to get it released. When I went to 'Gag Concert,' they wouldn't even acknowledge my greeting.

" Then, Kim Won-hyo joked, "So you came back to our time to get a greeting?" to which Jung Hyung-don retorted, "What's the point of getting a greeting from you guys?" drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.