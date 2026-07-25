Park Na-rae Faces Suspicion Over Alleged Car Backseat Sex Incident... "Manager Changed His Story Once the Reporting Started" (Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho)

[Sportschosun Park Ah-ram] As the dispute between comedian Park Na-rae and her former manager has escalated into a legal battle, controversy is also continuing over privacy-related allegations raised by the former manager.

On the 25th, the YouTube channel "Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho" covered the case involving Park Na-rae.

Lee Jin-ho said that among the additional claims made by the former manager, there was a privacy allegation involving the back seat of a car.

He said, "I do not think the allegation about sex in the back seat should be reported," adding, "That claim has not been verified. It is a one-sided assertion."

He continued, "If this is reported and turns out to be untrue, it would cause Park Na-rae irreparable and devastating damage to her reputation. If it is simply reported as a suspicion, then Park Na-rae would be made out to be a shameless, crazy person who did such a thing in front of her manager. It is also a private matter."

Lee Jin-ho said he investigated the allegation and claimed that the former manager's account changed three times.

He said, "The former manager kept changing his story. When I asked, 'Are you saying nothing like that happened at the time?' he would respond, 'That was when she was with another man,' and change his statement." He added that he could not help but question its credibility.

However, Lee Jin-ho said, "I am being very careful about saying whether this is true or false," adding, "That is because the Ministry of Employment and Labor is already investigating the matter. Once the results are released, I will explain to viewers why I said what I did."

Meanwhile, Mr. Shin, Park Na-rae's former manager, was arrested on the 16th on charges of demanding money while threatening to expose allegations of misuse of company funds.

The Yongsan Police Station in Seoul arrested Shin on charges of attempted extortion and embezzlement in the course of business. He is accused of demanding an amount equivalent to part of the company's sales from Park Na-rae's side and diverting about 30 million won in company funds.

Earlier, two of Park Na-rae's former managers filed a complaint against her in December last year, and Park Na-rae's side countersued them on charges including attempted extortion. Park Na-rae is reported to have denied all of the allegations raised during the police investigation.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.