Yoo Jae-suk Caught Skipping Food by His Son Ji-ho... "Why Doesn't Dad Eat?"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Yoo Jae-suk admitted that he is a picky eater and shared the story of how his son Ji-ho left him speechless with his logic.

On the 25th, a video titled "Summer Vacation Special Lecture Is Just an Excuse | EP. 115" was released on the DdeunDdeun channel. The guests were Lee Dong-wook, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Kim Hye-jun.

That day, Yoo Jae-suk hesitated when he saw a peach topped with mascarpone cheese, garlic salt, whole almonds, and honey, a combination that has been trending on social networking services. Seeing this, Lee Dong-wook pointed out Yoo Jae-suk's picky eating, saying, "You only eat the things you always eat."

After taking a bite, Yoo Jae-suk frowned and gave an honest assessment: "I understand why it's popular, but peaches taste best on their own, and the other flavors ruin them."

Lee Dong-wook then acted out a scene, saying, "You can't leave until you finish all of this," and Yoo Jae-suk replied, "Situations where I'm told, 'You can't do it unless you do all of this,' are the kind I hate most."

Lee Dong-wook asked, "Have you ever said that to Ji-ho?" Yoo Jae-suk answered, "This is driving me crazy. I don't usually nag, but I guess I could have something like that without even realizing it, just like Lee Dong-wook. When I see picky eating, I do encourage people to eat the food..." and trailed off.

Lee Dong-wook then sharply pointed out, "You want to tell him not to be picky, but since you're picky too, you can't say it because it hits too close to home. If he says, 'But Dad doesn't eat it either,' then you have nothing to say."

Yoo Jae-suk then shared an anecdote about losing to his son's logic: "When Ji-ho was little, I told him, 'Ji-ho, you need to eat a balanced meal. Eat some vegetables too,' and he said, 'Why doesn't Dad eat them?' So I just ate them."

He added, "Now the kids don't believe what I say. There are so many videos of me, so they watch them all and know," and "The kids hear everything you say," drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.