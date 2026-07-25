Hwang Jung-min's son called in tears a week after enlisting in the Marine Corps: "It must be really hard"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actor Hwang Jung-min shared an anecdote about his first phone call with his son after he enlisted in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps.

On the 24th, a video titled "If Hwang Jung-min says there are aliens, then there are aliens" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Channel Fifteen Nights. The video featured director Na Hong-jin of the film Hope, along with actors Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, and Jung Ho-yeon, who talked about a range of topics.

That day, Na Yeong-seok (Na PD) asked about Hwang Jung-min's son, who recently joined the military. Hwang said, "It has been a week since he enlisted, so he is now in his second week."

He recalled the moment, saying, "About a week into basic training, he was allowed to use his mobile phone, so we talked for about an hour. When I answered, he was crying from the very beginning."

Hwang said his son has begun his military service in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. "He seemed to be having a very hard time," he said calmly. "Still, I told him, 'Just endure it no matter what. If you think this is the hardest moment of your life, then all you have to do is get through this.'"

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.