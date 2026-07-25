Jung Suk-won Gets Emotional Over Others' Perceptions: "It Hurts My Pride... I Don't Make Much Money, But I'll Pay Baek Ji-young Back for Everything"

[Sportschosun | Jo Yoon-sun] Actor Jung Suk-won spoke candidly about his guilt toward his wife, Baek Ji-young, and the pride he feels as the head of the household.

On the 25th, a video titled "Baek Ji-young's Luxury Staff House in Cheongdam, Where She Says She Wants to Move In Right Away After Seeing the 500 Million Won Monthly Rent" was released on Baek Ji-young's channel.

That day, Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won visited the home of a female production staff member who lives alone in a luxury apartment in Cheongdam-dong.

The staff member said, "My dream is to be like Baek Ji-young. She looks so happy." She added, "I used to think I should meet someone capable, but as I kept filming, this couple always seemed happy. So my ideal type changed. Being handsome is the best." She went on to say, "Watching Baek Ji-young find happiness even in Jung Suk-won's unbrushed-teeth look made me think, 'You must get married only when even that kind of side looks lovable.'"

In response, Baek Ji-young said, "There is something important. Your sense of humor has to match. My husband says I laugh a lot, but after getting married, I realized I married the funniest person I have ever met. Laughing every day is incredibly important."

She continued, "That is different from just being handsome. As everyone knows, my husband is very kind to me. No matter how handsome a man is, if he is cold and says, 'Go bark,' then his good looks only make him more annoying. A man really needs to have a sense of humor and be kind. He should keep expressing the little things, show gratitude, and know how to say sorry." She also shared her view that "I see many people around me who got married based on credentials, but when a crisis comes, they do not really pull together."

Hearing this, Jung Suk-won finally opened up about how he really felt. He said, "I cannot hold it in. People may think that way, but I have my pride as a man too. Of course, I do not make much money right now, but even when we were dating, if my wife bought me a meal, I felt I had to buy the next one."

He added, "That pride makes things so hard. I want to pay her back for everything. My pride is so strong that I would even want to give her my eyes or sell my organs if I had to. But with my wife, I cannot compete. Nothing I do is enough. I even say I would give her one of my two organs, and that hurts my pride as a man."

Baek Ji-young burst out laughing at her husband's sudden confession and joked, "I guess it's because I keep talking about his looks too much," turning the blame on the production team and drawing more laughter.

Jung Suk-won said, "You need to meet a man who is responsible as the head of the family and has a burning heart. To other people, I may not seem that way."

Baek Ji-young then showed her deep trust in him, saying, "If a war broke out and someone attacked me, I believe my husband would protect our family with his life."

Jung Suk-won replied, "Go ahead and calculate everything I owe you. I will pay it back sincerely. But you will have to wait a long time." His remark drew laughter once again.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.