Kim Jong-kook Explains His School Nickname, "Kim Dokki": "I Was a Rebel, But I Never Crossed the Line"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Jong-kook revealed the story behind how he came to be known by the nickname "Kim Dokki" during his school years.

On the 25th, tvN's "You Quiz on the Block" posted a video titled, "Kim Jong-kook of Anyang, whose nickname was already intimidating as 'Kim Dokki.' Why did he ask a friend to bring his school uniform?"

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Kim Jong-kook is also very proud of Anyang and says, 'Anyang raised me.' But I heard his nickname back then was 'Kim Dokki.' Why was that?"

Kim Jong-kook replied, "What's so funny is that I never brought it up myself. I appeared on 'Knee Drop Guru' a while ago, and someone dug it up and told me about it, so I was really surprised."

He added, "When people hear 'Kim Dokki,' they might think I used to carry an axe to school, but that was never the case. I think it came from my sharp eyes, so the nickname just stuck." He explained that it was a nickname he had acquired without even realizing it.

Kim Jong-kook also addressed rumors that he was a so-called troublemaker in his school days, saying, "Even though I did wander a bit, my family was very strict, so I never went beyond a certain line."

Yoo Jae-suk said, "For someone nicknamed 'Kim Dokki,' you had perfect attendance for 12 years across elementary, middle, and high school." Kim Jong-kook emphasized, "I may have left home, but I still went to school."

He went on to recall, "There were times when I asked a friend to go home and bring back my school uniform, and then I went to school. School was really fun. It was my playground." Yoo Jae-suk quipped, "Well, of course it was fun for you," drawing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.