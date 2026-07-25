Soyou's Father Passes Away Today (25th)...Keeps Vigil at the Funeral Home in Grief, "Funeral Arrangements Private"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Singer Soyou, formerly of the girl group Sistar, has lost her father. He was 70.

According to the music industry on the 25th, Soyou's father died earlier in the day.

Soyou is reportedly staying at the funeral home with her family and receiving mourners.

The funeral procession will be held at 12:00 a.m. on the 27th. The wake and funeral arrangements will remain private at the family's request.

After receiving the sudden news, Soyou has temporarily suspended her scheduled activities and is mourning with her family while carrying out the funeral proceedings.

Meanwhile, Soyou is currently active as a solo singer.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.