Kim Ji-young, Married to Yoon Soo-young, Sheds Postpartum Bloating Just 6 Days After Giving Birth, Losing 7 kg: "What Is Happening to My Body?"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim Ji-young, an influencer from "Heart Signal 4," shared an update showing that she had lost 7 kg just six days after giving birth.

On the 25th, Kim Ji-young posted several photos along with the caption, "Such a tiny dumpling."

The photos showed Kim Ji-young smiling brightly while holding her newborn daughter in her arms. Her happy expression as she looked at her adorable baby clearly conveyed the joy of a new mother.

In particular, Kim Ji-young drew attention for her refreshed beauty, with the swelling already gone despite having given birth only recently. Her slimmer face and natural look impressed fans.

Kim Ji-young also drew attention by revealing her surprising condition, saying, "I’ve lost 7 kg on day 6 after giving birth. What is happening to my body?"

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-young married Yoon Soo-young, the founder of Trevari, South Korea's largest paid reading community, in February. The couple had originally planned to marry in April, but they moved the wedding up after announcing her pregnancy. They received many congratulations after sharing news of both their marriage and pregnancy. Then, on the 20th, they welcomed their first daughter safely and announced the start of a new family.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.