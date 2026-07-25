Kim Won-hyo was a tout who solicited Jung Hyung-don in the past... “I hid it from my wife Shim Jin-hwa but got caught”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Kim Won-hyo revealed his experience of working a part-time job soliciting customers in Busan's entertainment district before his debut.

In the 'Infinite Challenge VS J. T.

T. Expedition' video released on Channel 'Haha PD' on the 25th, the cast members shared various episodes from their days of obscurity.

On this day, Jung Hyung-don drew laughter by recalling, "Around 2003, I went to Seomyeon in Busan and entered a nightclub guided by Won-hyo," adding, "I was working as a solicitor at the time. " Kim Won-hyo also acknowledged this, saying, "Before becoming a comedian, I worked gathering customers on the nightclub street in Seomyeon.

" He continued, "One day, people were gathered in one place, so I thought something had happened, but people around were shouting 'Wait a minute!'" He recalled the moment he first saw Jung Hyung-don's 'Gallery Jung' character, which was hugely popular at the time, in person on the street. In response, Haha commented, "That is a great experience.

Making a living. " "Isn't it something you did for her sake?" they comforted him, and Kim Won-hyo revealed how his wife, comedian Shim Jin-hwa, found out about his past.

He made everyone laugh by confessing that he was exposed because he couldn't hide his seasoned knife skills, saying, "Do you know how my wife found out while I was living hiding this identity? It was because I'm really good at peeling fruit. " When the cast asked for the reason, he explained, "I didn't just solicit customers; I also helped with the kitchen work," adding, "Even when we were eating and cleaning up, instead of just wiping it up, I would pick up empty bottles with every finger and clean up quickly.

" In response, Jung Hyung-don joked, "When you drink with Won-hyo, the snacks come out fast and the table cleanup is finished in an instant," turning the set into a sea of ​​laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Won-hyo married Shim Jin-hwa in 2011 and is loved as one of the entertainment industry's representative "lovebird couples.

" tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.