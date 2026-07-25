Hey Jini's Daughter Runs a 103.1 F Fever and Vomits, as Her Second Child Also Develops a 102.7 F Fever

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] YouTuber Hey Jini shared a heartbreaking update after both of her children came down with high fevers one after another.

On the 25th, Hey Jini uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled, "When the first child gets sick, the second one gets sick too... A 103.1 F fever... vomiting... the battle with the cold has returned."

In the video, Hey Jini's eldest daughter went through a difficult time with a fever above 102.2 F and vomiting. Hey Jini said, "These days, colds, hand-foot-and-mouth disease, and stomatitis have been going around at Chaeyu's daycare, and Chaeyu couldn't avoid it either and came down with a high fever." She added, "She couldn't sleep in the middle of the night because of the fever, and she vomited and cried. It was the first time Chaeyu had felt this unwell from a high fever, so my husband and I were very startled."

Chaeyu kept refusing to take her medicine, and Hey Jini gently helped her daughter sit up in an effort to get her to take it. But at that moment, Chaeyu suddenly vomited. She had already been crying for a long time because of the fever, and her stomach was upset as well, which led to the vomiting. Hey Jini and her husband spent the long night comforting their daughter in their arms as she continued to fuss.

To make matters worse, her second child, Seung-yu, also showed signs of a high fever. Hey Jini checked his temperature just in case and found that it had reached 102.7 F. She said, "I checked just in case, and it was 102.7 F. I gave him medicine, took off all his clothes, and put on a fever-reducing patch."

Meanwhile, Hey Jini married in 2018. After giving birth to her first daughter in 2023, she welcomed her second son last year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.