Lee Kyung-sil put a fan who suffered a medical accident first... "Should I help you find a hospital?" Touching

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] A heartwarming story about comedian and actress Lee Kyung-sil has come to light belatedly.

On the 25th, fan A shared a special connection with Lee Kyung-sil, saying, "A small bond from 11 years ago has become today's memory."

A recalled, "I was not originally acquainted with actress Lee Kyung-sil. We became connected 11 years ago as Facebook friends," adding, "At the time, my husband had undergone heart surgery and then suffered a medical accident that led to a cerebral infarction, and when I was struggling emotionally, the actress reached out first and said, 'If you ever come to a hospital in Seoul, should I help you find one?'"

"In the end, I did not receive help, but I still have not forgotten the sincerity in those words," A said. "I thought, 'She is such a genuine person,' and from that day on, I became a fan who supported actress Lee Kyung-sil from the heart," A added, expressing gratitude.

A, who said they are still in contact, also shared KakaoTalk messages exchanged with Lee Kyung-sil. On the 13th, Lee Kyung-sil reached out first and asked how A was doing, saying, "You suddenly came to mind. I have not seen you much on Facebook lately, so I sometimes wondered about you. I hope you are healthy and doing well."

She also invited A to a theater performance scheduled in Miryang, where A lives, saying, "You were the first person I thought of. If you have time while I am performing, come by. Let us at least see each other briefly after the show."

She then added, "I asked the production team and secured two tickets, so if you have not bought any yet, use those. If you already bought them, bring two more people and enjoy the show together," touching hearts by taking care of the tickets as well.

A, who had already reserved tickets, said they made snacks by hand and gave them as a gift on the day of the performance to meet Lee Kyung-sil. A said, "After the performance, while traveling by train, she sent me a video herself and said, 'Thank you. I had a great time,' and she even sent a photo taken with her daughter. Her warmth moved me once again."

In closing, A said sincerely, "It was a day that reminded me once again that a connection with a good person stays in your heart for a long time, even as time passes. I am grateful, and I will continue to support her for a long time."

Meanwhile, Lee Kyung-sil is currently appearing on stage in the play "I Love You, Mom" and is also featured on the YouTube channel "Shin Yeo-seong."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.