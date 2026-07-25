'Choi Jin-sil's Daughter' Choi Jun-hee Looks Even Thinner... Her Gaunt, Bony Back

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late actress Choi Jin-sil, has revealed an even slimmer figure.

On the 25th, Choi Jun-hee posted photos on her social media along with the message, "While editing today's lookbook video, I looked at the scene where I was changing clothes and realized once again that my body fat has really been depleted."

The photos show Choi Jun-hee's back as she changes clothes for a lookbook shoot. Her slender silhouette, with no visible extra flesh, drew attention.

In particular, Choi Jun-hee drew notice by showing off an even slimmer figure, describing it herself as having "depleted body fat."

Previously, Choi Jun-hee had openly revealed that she had undergone multiple cosmetic procedures, including double-eyelid surgery, nose surgery, and facial contouring. She also attracted attention by saying that she maintains a weight in the 40-kilogram range at 170 cm through steady self-care.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee held her wedding ceremony in May at a hotel in Gangnam, Seoul, with a non-celebrity man 11 years her senior.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.