KBS distances itself from Hwang Young-woong OST controversy.. "Cannot be inserted into broadcast" in response to petition

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ah-ram] As controversy continues over singer Hwang Young-woong's participation in the OST for the KBS 2TV weekend drama "Love Prescription," Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) said the track will not be used in the drama's broadcast and will not be recognized as an official OST.

In a response posted on its viewer petition board on the 24th, KBS said, "We learned about the OST participation news when there were four episodes left until the drama's finale." It added, "By then, the music lineup for the remaining episodes, including the OSTs to be used on air, had already been finalized, so it was difficult to add the track to the broadcast regardless of the controversy surrounding Hwang Young-woong."

KBS also explained, "For that reason, we informed the drama's production company and the OST producer that Hwang Young-woong's track could not be inserted into the drama. We also made it clear that the track could not be labeled as a drama OST."

It added, "Since the release of a track is the right of the record producer, we understand that the song was released as scheduled, and we have confirmed that there is no description such as 'Love Prescription OST.'" Hwang Young-woong's song "If I Loved You" was released on the 14th without an OST label.

The controversy erupted after news of Hwang Young-woong's OST participation became known, sparking opposing views on the viewer petition board. Some viewers filed petitions opposing his participation, while fans countered with petitions supporting the release of the track.

Meanwhile, Hwang Young-woong voluntarily withdrew from MBN's "Burning Trotman" in 2023 and halted his activities after allegations of school bullying and a past assault conviction surfaced. He later denied the allegations in January this year and returned to the stage through the Gangjin Celadon Festival.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

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Hello. Thank you for taking an interest in the KBS drama and sending us your views.

KBS production staff learned about singer Hwang Young-woong's participation in the OST for the weekend drama "Love Prescription" when there were four episodes left until the finale. However, by that time, the music lineup for the remaining episodes, including the OSTs to be used on air, had already been finalized, so it was difficult to add the track to the broadcast regardless of the controversy surrounding Hwang Young-woong.

For that reason, KBS informed the drama's production company and the OST producer that Hwang Young-woong's track could not be inserted into the drama. It also made clear that the track could not be labeled as a drama OST, since a drama OST generally refers to a song that has been used in the broadcast.

Since the release of a track is the right of the record producer, we understand that the song was released as scheduled, and we have confirmed that there is no description such as 'Love Prescription OST.'

Going forward, KBS will continue to listen to a wide range of viewer opinions regarding program production and broadcasting, and will strive to produce fair and responsible programs as a public broadcaster.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.