Bae Jong-ok Recounts Fierce Physical Clash with Writer Roh Hee-kyung: "She Choked Me in the Elevator... I Even Got Bitten on the Hand"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Actress Bae Jong-ok shared an episode in which she had a tense confrontation with writer Roh Hee-kyung.

On the 24th, a video titled "Actress Bae Jong-ok, Episode 4 (Her Spark-Filled First Meeting with Writer Roh Hee-kyung!)" was released on Song Seung-hwan's Wonderful Life channel.

In the video, Bae recalled the conflict she had with Roh while filming the drama "Geojitmal," saying, "It was less of a fight and more of a physical scuffle. It was chaos."

She said, "I was cast last. I joined after everything had already been set up." She added, "Because I joined late, I could not even read the script properly during rehearsal, and I kept eating the snacks placed in front of me."

She continued, "At the time, Roh Hee-kyung was still a rookie writer, so she was extremely sensitive. An actor kept eating snacks in front of her, and the problem was that I could not act well either. So she was upset." Bae added, "But I did not even realize that. I only knew during rehearsal that my acting was not working, so I thought hard about how to fix it."

Bae Jong-ok recalled, "After rehearsal ended, I said, 'Good work,' and got into the elevator, only to end up alone with Roh Hee-kyung. Then she suddenly said, 'Act better!' and choked me. She was really angry."

She said, "Roh Hee-kyung is very small, but she jumped up and grabbed my throat. I knew I was not acting well and that my performance was not working. So I let go of her hand and said, 'I will try harder.'" She added, "Once I said I would work harder, I think she had nothing left to say." After hearing this, Song Seung-hwan exclaimed, "That is so Bae Jong-ok."

Afterward, Bae visited an acting professor in person for private coaching. She analyzed every line in the script and memorized even the emotions behind them. She explained, "There was the professor's teaching, but as I went on set, the character seemed to become fully embodied in me."

She also expressed her affection for the project, saying, "I really wanted to do that work, and looking back now, I think I truly loved it. Even now, if someone asks which project I remember most, I say 'Geojitmal.' It was the first work that let me stand again as an actress."

However, the tension with Roh Hee-kyung continued into the early part of the drama. Bae said, "I was having coffee with Teacher Youn Yuh-jung and Roh Hee-kyung, and what Roh was saying sounded very showy to me." She laughed and added, "Normally I would just stay quiet, but without realizing it, I said, 'You really have a very showy style.'"

She went on, "Since I already did not like the actress, Roh Hee-kyung suddenly grabbed my hand and bit it hard." Bae said, "Then I hit her and said, 'That is why you write, I guess.' Teacher Youn Yuh-jung kept watching us nervously while drinking coffee because the two of us were so intense." Her story drew laughter.

Bae Jong-ok said, "By episode 5, things had eased up. At some point, I had entered the character and fully embodied her. Once the emotional depth really came through and there was nothing left to touch, I got through 'Geojitmal' well."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.