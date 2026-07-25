"Are You an Actor?" Jung Il-woo, Accidentally Filmed in Tokyo, Sets Local Online Communities Abuzz

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actor Jung Il-woo has set local online communities abuzz after an accidental street video shot in Tokyo, Japan.

The photographer, who pointed a camera at him without knowing who he was, only learned after filming that he was a famous Korean actor. The video is now spreading quickly across Korea and Japan.

Japanese street photographer SANKYO recently posted a video titled "Streetphotography of strangers vol.309" on his social networking service.

The video shows him unexpectedly meeting and interviewing a man walking along a street in Tsukishima, Tokyo.

SANKYO asked the stylish passerby, "Where are you from?" and Jung Il-woo replied in English, "I'm from Korea."

When asked about his job, he introduced himself as an "actor" and naturally added a promotion for his work, saying, "Please give lots of love to the Amazon Prime Original drama 'Criminal.'"

It was reported that SANKYO had no idea at the time of filming that the interviewee was Jung Il-woo.

After the video was released, however, fans in Korea and Japan began revealing his identity in the comments. The post quickly spread through online communities and social networking services, drawing widespread attention.

The street snap photos released along with the video also received an enthusiastic response.

Jung Il-woo created a natural, effortless mood against the backdrop of Tokyo alleys and city streets, wearing an all-black outfit with sunglasses. Even without any special styling, his simple walk down the street gave off a pictorial-like atmosphere and drew attention.

Fans reacted with comments such as, "Actors really are different even on the street," "He looks like a pictorial even when walking normally," "The photographer must have been surprised later," "He has a striking presence even in Japan," and "It was filmed by chance, but it looks like a scene from a movie."

Meanwhile, Jung Il-woo has been communicating with global fans by personally announcing the worldwide release of the Amazon Prime Original series 'Criminal' on his social networking service in Korean, Japanese, and English.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.