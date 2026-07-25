Gangnam Recounts a Married Couple's Fight with Lee Sang-hwa: "When She Said 'Sit,' I Sat Down Beside the Dog"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Gangnam opened up about his married life with Lee Sang-hwa.

On the 25th, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) uploaded a preview clip from "Uh, but Like, Seriously!" titled "If Minsu asked you out, could you date him? The members are left stunned by Ko Jun-hee's shocking, boundary-pushing talk."

In the teaser released that day, Kim Min-soo looked back on a shoot he did with Ko Jun-hee and shared a behind-the-scenes story. He said, "We were filming together, and noona told me to kiss her. While we were filming, she suddenly gave me a real kiss," sparking curiosity.

Ko Jun-hee also recalled the moment and joked, "While filming, I touched his body, and it was surprisingly firm," sending the set into laughter.

Tak Jae-hoon, who was listening, quickly picked up on the chemistry between the two. He asked bluntly, "If Minsu asked you to date him, could you say yes?" Ko Jun-hee playfully replied, "He never said anything like that," drawing more laughter from the set. Their easy banter, along with the subtle tension in the air, also drew attention to their chemistry.

Ko Jun-hee also continued with candid talk about dating. She said, "I think I've done everything except get married," then shocked the cast by adding, "My last kiss was yesterday." The unexpected remark instantly stirred the studio, and everyone's attention turned to her.

Gangnam also added to the laughter by sharing a real-life story from his marriage to Lee Sang-hwa.

When Lee Sang-min asked, "Are you doing that because you're afraid of becoming the nation's trash if you get divorced?" Gangnam shared an episode that showed the hierarchy in his household. He recalled, "We got into a fight, and Sang-hwa told me to 'sit,' so I sat down. Then I looked to the side, and the dog was sitting there too," drawing loud laughter with his vivid retelling.

He then added a childhood story, saying, "When my parents fought, if my father spoke in Japanese, my mother would get angry and curse in Korean, and that would end the argument," continuing his trademark cheerful storytelling.

With a variety of stories teased, from behind-the-scenes filming tales to candid dating confessions and real-life married-couple anecdotes, viewers are eager to see what kind of wit Gangnam, Ko Jun-hee, and Kim Min-soo will bring to "Uh, but Like, Seriously!" The episode will be released on Monday the 27th at 10:10 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.