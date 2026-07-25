Lee Dong-wook Lost 7 kg and Even His Face Changed... "I Have to Wash My Face Sideways" (Pinggyego)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actor Lee Dong-wook opened up about the unusual struggles he faced after gaining 7 kg for a role and then losing it again.

His face changed so much with the weight fluctuations that he joked, "Even the way I wash my face has changed," drawing laughter.

On the 25th, a video titled "Summer Vacation Special Lecture Is Just an Excuse" was released on the YouTube channel Ddeun Ddeun.

That day, Lee Dong-wook recalled filming Disney+ series "A Shop for Killers" and said, "I gained at least 7 kg back then. My character was a former mercenary and killer, so my average weight was around 74 to 75 kg, but I went up to 82 kg during filming."

He reflected, "Gaining weight is really harder than I expected," adding, "I ate five meals a day and kept eating chicken breast, beef, and other foods."

But he soon had to start losing weight again for his next project, "Love Affair."

Lee Dong-wook said, "I didn't think that body would look right in a suit if I played a civil servant," and added, "So I lost 7 kg again. It wasn't as easy as before."

He went on to say, "I did 100 minutes of cardio a day. I spent 50 minutes on the StairMaster and 50 minutes on a bike every day," and noted that he currently weighs about 73 kg.

After hearing this, Heo Kyung-hwan looked at Lee Dong-wook's slimmer face and joked, "You haven't ever been hit in the eye while fighting, have you?" He added, "Your nose looks bigger, and your eyes look deeper set."

Lee Dong-wook responded, "That's a very good question," and shared an unexpected story.

He said, "That reminded me of something. Normally, people wash their faces up and down, right? I have to do it sideways now. Otherwise, I can't properly clean around my eyes," and even acted it out, sending the studio into laughter.

When Yoo Jae-suk asked, "Is it because your eyes have become deeper set?" Lee Dong-wook replied, "That's right. This area doesn't get cleaned, so I have to wash my face sideways," adding to the laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.