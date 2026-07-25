Joo Jin-mo Says He Never Speaks Casually to His Wife Min Hye-yeon, 11 Years His Junior: "I Want to Cherish and Respect Her as Much as I Love Her"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actor Joo Jin-mo expressed his unwavering love for his wife, Min Hye-yeon, as the couple marked their 2,500th day of marriage.

On the 24th, a video titled "I'm the one who received a confession on our 2,500th day of marriage" was released on Min Hye-yeon's YouTube channel, Doctor Hyeyeon.

That day, the couple celebrated their 2,500th day of marriage with a quiet dinner at a Michelin one-star restaurant. As they enjoyed their meal in a warm and cheerful atmosphere, Joo Jin-mo began to share a heartfelt confession to his wife after getting a little tipsy.

Joo Jin-mo told Min Hye-yeon, "I feel so grateful that you have always given me the same love for the past 2,500 days," expressing his affection. When Min Hye-yeon laughed and asked, "You weren't sick of me, right? You do scold me hard sometimes, don't you?" Joo Jin-mo replied playfully, "You kept me on my toes for 2,500 days, so I think that's why I don't age." Min Hye-yeon also joked, "That's my charm."

Joo Jin-mo then made her laugh by joking, "Honey, we should have just sparked and gone our separate ways after getting married," before adding, "We are always a festival," to describe their happy married life. Watching him, Min Hye-yeon smiled as if she were used to his drunken confessions and said, "You know that when you're drunk, you confess your love, right?"

Joo Jin-mo went on to say, "I love you. I will always be by your side, honey. I'm not going anywhere," continuing the sweet mood with repeated expressions of affection.

Min Hye-yeon said, "People watching YouTube say I like you too much," and Joo Jin-mo responded, "What are you talking about? The way you express it is because you like me. It's because I absolutely love and like you so much, and because you know that, you express it. But people can't see that part." He added that their displays of affection come naturally because his wife knows how deeply he loves her.

In particular, Joo Jin-mo said he has never once spoken casually to his wife, who is more than 10 years younger than him, drawing admiration. "When you cherish and respect someone you love, even the way you speak changes. Even though she's more than 10 years younger, I try to respect her," he said. "Even now, I feel like honey is the same as when we first met. That means so much."

He added, "Sometimes when honey gets fierce, it feels like electricity is running through both my hands, but I like being inside her fence. I'm clearly the older one, but I always feel like I'm inside my wife's fence. That makes me happy," sharing his sincere feelings and adding warmth to the moment.

Meanwhile, Min Hye-yeon, a graduate of Seoul National University College of Medicine, married actor Joo Jin-mo in 2019. She currently runs the YouTube channel Doctor Hyeyeon and actively connects with fans through a variety of content, including daily life, beauty, and skincare.

Kim So-hee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.