Geuri Nearly Bought His Father Kim Gu-ra a Fake Rolex... "I’ll Buy Him a Real One With Money I Actually Earn"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Geuri, the son of broadcaster Kim Gu-ra, visited a large counterfeit goods market during a trip to China and briefly thought about getting his father a Rolex, but later said he would not buy a fake item.

Geuri shared a video on his YouTube channel on the 24th showing his trip to Qingdao, China, with his girlfriend and acquaintances.

That day, he said, "I heard there is a fake goods store here, so I’m going to check it out. I guess a lot of Koreans come here," as he visited a shop with a Korean sign.

After entering the store, which looked like a hidden warehouse, Geuri could not hide his surprise at the sight of countless luxury knockoffs packed tightly inside. He kept marveling at the scale of the place, which carried not only bags and clothing but also wristwatches from various brands.

While looking at the watches, Geuri joked, "Maybe I should get my dad a watch," and added, "Am I finally buying my dad a Rolex?"

He then recalled an exchange with Kim Gu-ra, saying, "My dad said, 'Dong-hyun promised to buy me a Rolex after he finishes his military service, but I don’t know when he plans to keep that promise.'" He then laughed and said, "Well, today is the day."

But after leaving the store, he changed his mind. Geuri said he had only looked around and did not make a purchase, explaining, "I kept looking at things and barely managed to get out."

He added, "If I’m going to buy my dad a gift, I should do it with money I actually earn," and said, "I hope people won’t buy these and will spend their money wisely. After all, these are counterfeit goods." His remarks showed that he was against buying fake products.

Fans responded to Geuri’s candid comments by saying, "He was joking, but his values are solid," "It’s great that he wants to give his father a genuine gift," and "It was wise to just look around and leave."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.