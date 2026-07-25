'I’m Solo' Season 13 Yungsoo Reveals Test Results Amid Allegations of Spreading an STI: "I’ve Endured It for Three Years, I’ll Sue Everyone"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Yungsoo from Season 13 of "I’m Solo" has once again addressed allegations that he infected someone with herpes simplex virus type 2, and he has released the results of his tests. He also warned that he would take legal action against malicious comments and the spread of false information.

On the 25th, Yungsoo posted a lengthy message on his social media account, saying, "It seems that the dating show video I appeared in three years ago is going viral again these days."

Looking back on his appearance on the show, he said, "That was my first time appearing on television. Now that I think about it, there were many scenes where I wonder, 'Why did I act like that?'" He added, "I can accept the ridicule and criticism over those parts. I think the things I need to reflect on should be reflected on, and I can correct them."

However, he drew a firm line on the allegations surrounding herpes infection.

Yungsoo explained, "There are still people bringing up the issue I had already explained at the time, so I don't think I can just let it go this time." He continued, "I thought it would pass if I just endured it, but it never ended, and my family was also having a very hard time. After much thought, I decided to release the test results."

Along with that, he disclosed a virus test report issued by a urology clinic.

According to the released test results, both HSV Ab IgG and HSV Ab IgM, tests for herpes simplex virus antibodies conducted on a sample collected on June 26 last year, came back negative.

Yungsoo also explained why he had not made the results public at the time. He said, "You may be wondering why I didn't release them then, but I simply didn't want to." He added, "I didn't want to play along with people who hide behind anonymity and swing a knife without hesitation."

He then made clear that he would pursue legal action over the spread of false information and malicious comments, saying, "The statute of limitations has now passed, and for me, this is something from the past that I want to forget. Everyone has a limit to how much they can endure. I won't stay silent anymore. I will save everything, take screenshots, and file complaints."

Earlier, in 2023, a post appeared on an online community claiming that a male cast member from ENA and SBS Plus's variety show "I’m Solo" had infected the writer with herpes during their relationship. The author claimed, "Even though he works in the medical field as a licensed professional, he could not have failed to know that he had a condition."

The post was uploaded shortly after Season 13 of "I’m Solo" ended, and speculation spread online that it referred to Yungsoo, a plastic surgeon, because of the reference to a "medical professional." However, this remained an online rumor. Yungsoo denied the allegations at the time, and he has now rejected them again by releasing his test results.

Kim Sohee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.