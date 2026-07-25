Lee Ji-hye Says Porsche License Plate Was Dramatically Recovered on the Road... "I Should Have Waited Just One Day"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Lee Ji-hye personally recounted the bizarre incident in which the front license plate of her Porsche, worth about 200 million won, disappeared completely and how the matter was safely resolved.

On the 25th, Lee Ji-hye posted on her social media account, writing, "The full story of the missing license plate," and gave a detailed account of what happened at the time.

Earlier, she had posted a photo of the car with its front license plate neatly detached and told fans, "The license plate is gone. This is ridiculous," drawing concern.

She recalled, "I parked after dropping my daughter Ellie off at kindergarten, and suddenly the front plate was gone," adding, "I retraced my route and checked everything, but I couldn't sense anything unusual."

She also said she filed a report for the lost plate at the police station, following guidance from the Dasan Call Center.

Lee Ji-hye laughed as she complained, "When I went to the police station to report it as lost, they first asked whether I had failed to pay taxes. My husband is a tax accountant, too." After confirming that it was neither theft nor a delinquency issue, she completed the reissuance process in about five hours, from filing the report at the police station to getting the plate reissued at the District Office.

However, as she was heading home with the new plate attached, tips from citizens began pouring in.

Internet users sent in photos showing Lee Ji-hye's old plate, number 9970, sitting neatly on top of a stone retaining wall along the road leading from the main gate of Misung Apartment to the back gate of Sinsa Middle School.

The next morning, on her way to work, Lee Ji-hye visited the site and found the plate still preserved there, clean and undamaged.

She said, "Thank you for helping me find it. The world is really small and warm," adding, "If I had stayed calm for just one day, I wouldn't have gone through all this trouble. I want to scold myself for being so impatient, but now that I understand exactly what happened, I feel relieved."

She also offered practical advice for Porsche owners. Lee Ji-hye added, "The person who removed the plate said the front plate on a Porsche can sometimes be a bit loose, so owners should definitely check theirs."

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017 and has two daughters. She actively communicates with fans through her YouTube channel, "Unpleasantly Nosy Sister," among others.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.