Lee Jun-young Spotted at Training Center Just 4 Days After Enlistment... Shaved Head and Bright Smile Warm Hearts

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] News of actor Lee Jun-young at his training center has delighted fans.

Recently, online communities have been buzzing after photos spread of Lee Jun-young, who is currently serving in the military, posing for a commemorative picture with fellow recruits at the training center.

In the released photo, Lee Jun-young is smiling brightly while flashing a V sign with his hair cut very short. His cheerful expression, even during training camp life, drew attention and made fans even happier.

Fans who saw the photo flooded social media with messages of support, saying, "I'm glad he seems to be doing well," "It's hot, so take care of yourself and train safely," and "Let's meet again after you complete your service safely."

Lee Jun-young enlisted as an active-duty soldier in the Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) on the 21st. After completing basic military training, he is expected to be assigned to his unit and continue fulfilling his military duty.

Lee Jun-young made his debut in the music industry in 2014 when he joined the group U-KISS under the name Jun. He later expanded into acting, steadily building his filmography and establishing himself with stable acting skills and a wide range of character portrayals.

In particular, he earned praise from both viewers and critics for his memorable performances in hit series such as "D.P.," "Mask Girl," "Weak Hero Class 2," and "When Life Gives You Tangerines."

More recently, he had been enjoying a peak period as an actor through a variety of projects, including "Suddenly Intern," which ended on the 5th, making his decision to enlist all the more disappointing.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.