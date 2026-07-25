Yoo Jae-suk's 60kg 'skinny' figure shocks Heo Kyung-hwan: "Lighter than a fallen leaf" (What Are You Doing When You Play?)

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Yoo Jae-suk's exceptionally slim build has once again become a hot topic.

The MBC variety show "What Are You Doing When You Play?" aired on the 25th with an episode titled "What Are You Doing When You Play? Diary 2." In the episode, Yoo Jae-suk, Haha, Heo Kyung-hwan, Joo Woo-jae, Kwak Bum, and Kim Won-hoon transformed into the "What Are You Doing When You Play? Youth Association" and went on a special outing.

As the members prepared for the outing, they each took on different roles. While Haha, Joo Woo-jae, and Kim Won-hoon went off to pick corn, only Yoo Jae-suk, Heo Kyung-hwan, and Kwak Bum remained behind.

At that point, Heo Kyung-hwan suggested choosing someone to go to the supermarket for meal supplies. Yoo Jae-suk readily volunteered, saying, "It's right in front of us, so I'll go."

Heo Kyung-hwan and Kwak Bum then voiced concern, saying, "If hyung goes, what happens to our screen time?" In the end, Heo Kyung-hwan ended up carrying Yoo Jae-suk on his back and heading to the supermarket.

But the moment he lifted Yoo Jae-suk, Heo Kyung-hwan was taken aback by how light he felt. He said, "Why aren't you getting on? Are you really on my back? You're lighter than a fallen leaf," drawing laughter on set.

Previously, Yoo Jae-suk had stepped on a scale during the filming of "What Are You Doing When You Play?" while wearing a wig, clothes, and shoes. His weight was revealed to be 60.5 kg, surprising viewers as his actual weight was estimated to be around 60 kg, given that he is known to be 178 cm tall.

As Yoo Jae-suk's lean figure, long known for his consistent self-care, was brought up once again, viewers continued to show interest. In particular, the episode became even more amusing with the story of his "light weight," which Heo Kyung-hwan experienced firsthand.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.