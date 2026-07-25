Park Yoo-chun Hides a Receding Hairline with Bleached Hair... Fans Express Concern Over His Gaunt Appearance

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] As recent updates on singer and actor Park Yoo-chun were shared, fans have continued to react with concern over his noticeably thinner appearance.

On the 25th, Park Yoo-chun posted photos of his recent life on his social media account.

The photos showed Park Yoo-chun singing on an outdoor stage while holding a microphone.

He was performing in a relaxed outfit, pairing bright bleached blond hair with a black short-sleeved shirt and white shorts.

In particular, his bleached hairstyle made his forehead and hairline appear more prominent than before. His slimmer face and thin arms also gave him a more gaunt look.

Fans who saw the photos responded with concern, saying, "Is his health okay?" "He looks much thinner," and "His overall image has changed a lot from before." Others offered encouragement, saying, "It is nice to see him singing on stage," "I hope he stays healthy and active for a long time," and "We support you."

Park Yoo-chun has recently been meeting fans through fan meetings and performances, mainly in Japan.

Meanwhile, Park Yoo-chun was indicted and detained in 2019 on charges of methamphetamine use, following a sexual misconduct controversy in 2016. He was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years. At the time, he said at a press conference, "If I had used drugs, I would quit the entertainment industry." However, even after the allegations were upheld, he reversed his retirement decision and has continued his activities overseas.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.